Should you wear a mask outside? Local doctor weighs in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of Governor Pritzker’s extension to the stay-at-home order, everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear a face mask when social distancing measures are not possible. This means everyone must wear a mask for face covering at any time they come within six feet of another person, even when spending time outside.

The governor also warned on Sunday that people violating the mandate could face consequences.

One local expert weighed in and explained that while it may not be necessary to wear a mask on a run, it still isn’t a bad idea to keep one handy.

“I think the social distancing responsibility is going to be around for a while, I think we kind of need to embrace them, get used to them, and the sooner we start practicing them maybe more things can start opening,” said Dr. Eric Trautmann, of SwedishAmerican Health.

Doctor Trautmann added that one of the most important things is to avoid making others uncomfortable during uncertain times.

