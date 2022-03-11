GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has released the identity of five siblings killed in a house fire in Boone County on Monday.

Emanuel McConnaughay, 24, Elizabeth McConnaughay, 20, Danika Tatman, 14, Zophia Tatman, 13, and Aniela Tatmen, 9, died of smoke inhalation after their house caught fire early Monday morning.

Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire departments from around the county were called to a farmhouse in the 11000 block of Fleming Road around 2:20 a.m.

“Just shortly before 2:30 a.m. this morning, we were dispatched to a house fire with people trapped,” said Chief Brian Kunce of Boone County Fire District #2.

A house, shed and three vehicles caught fire near Garden Prairie, leaving the occupants inside trapped.

It took the first firefighters 16 minutes to arrive because of the foul weather and the nearest fire station was unmanned, Kunce said. That’s about twice as long as it would take under normal conditions, he said.

Six people were rescued from the burning home.

The deaths are under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Illinois Fire Marshall.