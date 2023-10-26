ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailer Sierra has announced a Grand Opening date for its new location at the Forest Plaza.

According to its website, the Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th, in the space between Dick’s Sporting Goods and OfficeMax formerly occupied by Overstock Furniture.

The retailer specializes in discount outdoor wear and equipment; advertising gear for water sports, fishing, running, camping, hiking, and more.

“Whether you’re in need of some last-minute hiking boots or are simply in the mood to browse outdoor gear, Sierra is your destination,” the company says on its website.

In addition to outdoor gear, the retailer also offers home décor, pet supplies, and health products.