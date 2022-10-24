ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents have the chance to become part of the Rockford Library’s future later this week.

They can sign a piece of the new library’s structural steel on Tuesday and Wednesday. The beam will then put in place at a topping out ceremony on Thursday.

The library is currently building a brand new, state of the art building in its former location along the Rock River on N. Main Street. Residents can stop by on Tuesday and Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The beam is inside the construction site fence off Park Avenue.