Sikh leader visits Rockford, calls for action against gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Pope of the Sikh religion visits the Forest City. Giani Harpreet Singh was in the US to visit the families of recent mass shooting victims.

In April, four members of the Sikh faith were among eight people shot and killed at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

It was the worst attack on Sikh Americans since 2012 when 6 worshippers were gunned down at a Wisconsin temple.

Through a translator, Singh tells us he wanted to offer comfort while calling for action.

“He came just to meet these families and tell them we are all the time with you,” said translator Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat. “He suggests the U.S. government control the gun culture because the innocent people there, they are going to be [shot] and they lost their lives.”

There are about 500,000 practicing Sikhs in the United States.

