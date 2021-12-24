Singing duo serenade OSF Saint Anthony patients on Christmas Eve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Staff at OSF Saint Anthony Hospital are hoping music will help soothe patients who are in the hospital this Christmas.

Deacon Armando and Sister John Mary, with Hospitals Pastoral Care, have been singing and playing guitar throughout the hospital this week.

Prior to COVID, the hospital welcomed carolers to their floors.

“The experience of just music and song and this blessed season of Christmas, it fills them with a lot of comfort,” said Deacon Armando.

“We’ve had several mission partners and patients come up to us and say that it really brought them a lot of joy, to see us come in in our get up, with the music. A lot of people end up crying, just because it moves them pretty deeply,” Sister John Mary said.

OSF also thanked its staff for their hard work this year, handing out mugs with hot chocolate.