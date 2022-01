BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline first responders had a busy start to the weekend with many scenes, including a single vehicle crash in Boone County that left one person dead.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 173, east of Wyman School Road. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies said that the vehicle the roadway and struck a pole. The drive died at the scene. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.