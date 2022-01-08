Single vehicle crash leaves two dead in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIES, Ill. (WTVO) — A one vehicle crash left two people dead in Jo Daviess County early Saturday morning.

It happened on S. Pleasant Hill Road, a half a mile south of Jenny Lane. Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies said that a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and rolled several times. Four people were in the vehicle, and two were ejected due to the accident. Those passengers died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital, but there is no word on their injuries. Officials are notifying families, and said that the victims’ names will not be released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.