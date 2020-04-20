Single vehicle motorcycle accident kills 33-year-old Janesville man

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) –Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The crash happened around the 5000 block on South HWY 213, just south of Orfordville.

Police say their investigation shows that the motorcycle driver overshot an oncoming curve when the vehicle swerved off the road. The motorcycle crashed and the driver was ejected. The victim, a 33-year old male of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

