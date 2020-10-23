Sinnissippi Park gets spooky with 2nd annual ‘Festival of Frights’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Halloween is nearly one week away and fright night festivities are kicking off in Rockford.

Sinnissippi Park is lit up with decorations for its second annual Festival of Frights.

Cars can line up through the park to look at the half-mile stretch of Halloween-themed decorations.

Money raised from donations go to costumes for needy kids.

The lights go on at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. every night until Halloween.

