Sinnissippi Park Music Shell won’t change name, will create history wall to honor Ald. John Beck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Sinnissippi Park Music Shell won’t change its name after all. The Rockford Park District decided to create a history wall instead.
The wall will be built in memory of former Rockford Alderman John Beck who recently passed away. Park District leaders considered changing the shell’s name to the John Beck Community Music Shell.
Executive Director Jay Sandine said that doing so would discount all the contributions that others have made to build the shell. Many names of those who contributed will be added to the wall.
There is currently no timeline on when the wall will be built.
