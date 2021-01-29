Sinnissippi Park snow sculptors not worried about weekend storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow sculptors have been hard at work to shape flurries into art at Sinnissippi Park.

Creators have been hard at work for the last several days to get ready for the 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

Artist Peter Hermann says the winter storm coming this weekend won’t send him into meltdown mode.

“When you snow sculpt, you never know what the weather gives you. So, you just roll with it. You don’t worry about it. You just put up a sculpture. Snow is free art material. You build something and it melts away, no big deal,” he said.

The competition ends Saturday morning. The winner from the state division will advance to the National Sculpting Competition in Wisconsin which will be held next month.