CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was quite the celebration for Sister Jean. The iconic religious sister and chaplain for the Loyola University men’s basketball team celebrated her 104th birthday with a raucous crowd at Wrigley Field, and even threw out the first pitch.

Sister Jean’s underhand throw wasn’t exactly a blazing fastball, however it did generate quite the applause from Cubs (and Brewers) fans.

On Tuesday, the Loyola chaplain showed off her sense of humor, posting on Twitter/X “I’ll be having Tommy John’s tomorrow. God bless.”

Tommy John refers to Tommy John surgery, a medical procedure that aims to repair a damaged arm ligament and is often performed on injured baseball pitchers.

Sister Jean has been affiliated with Loyola since 1991, becoming chaplain of the men’s basketball team three years later.

She became a national sensation in 2018, when Loyola’s men’s basketball team reached the NCAA Division I semifinals for the first time since 1963.