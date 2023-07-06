ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A cancer diagnosis can be life-changing, but when news hit one family twice in a matter of weeks, it was devastating.

Brittany and Katie Sullivan, sisters-in-law, say they got through the worst of it by leaning on each other.

“We grew up together,” Brittany said. “I married her brother.”

The pair shared relatives and became moms, but later, they would have something else in common:

“On Mother’s Day, I went up to her and I was like, ‘Brittany, I felt a lump. I gotta go get it checked out. Will you come to my appointment with me?” Katie recalled. “And she’s, like, ‘Absolutely, but I’m not worried.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, me neither.’ And the doctor actually told me in the room, after my mammogram and my ultrasound, ‘It looks like it’s about Stage Two cancer.’ And I instantly just broke down. I looked at Brittany and was like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was just unreal.”

The situation became even more unbelievable for the Sullivan family in just a few short weeks.

Brittany said, “Her diagnosis actually made me think, ‘Ok, I better go have this looked at.’ And so then, people went nuts when I was positive too. We just didn’t believe it.”

Together, the two women endured double mastectomies and underwent cancer treatment.

“She went through radiation while I did [medicinal] chemo, so we were kind of comparing notes on that. We helped each other through a lot,” Brittany said.

Katie added, “She was the only one that understood a lot of what I was going through. Everybody’s like, ‘Be positive! Be positive!’ Yes, be positive. Absolutely, you need to be positive. But there are some days where you can’t be positive.”

Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad, Medical Director of Oncology Services at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, says it is important to know your body and to tell when something doesn’t feel right. He encourages annual breast cancer screenings for all women over 40 years of age.

“Mammogram is the gold standard for breast cancer [detection]. It’s time tested, it’s proven. Year in and year out, we see more and more statistics telling us that getting a yearly screening mammogram is very important. It saves lives. It catches the cancer earlier,” he said.

With unwavering support from friends and family, Brittany and Katie were able to heal and recover. Both say the experience has changed what they put in and on their bodies.

Both also say they are fans of a mobile app called Yuka, which scans a product label and analyzes its health impact.

Both women are currently in remission and say they are doing well.