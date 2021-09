CARBONDALE, Ill. (WTVO) – Students can now get a degree from another Illinois university without having to go to campus.

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and the Illinois Community College Board are partnering to make getting a degree more accessible. “The Saluki Step Ahead” program allows community college students to earn a Bachelor’s degree remotely, and at a lower cost.

Academic areas include accounting, business administration, health care management, criminal justice and more.