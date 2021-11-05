SIUE engineering school adopts robot dog

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has a new student.

His name is Bodie, and he is the school’s first robot dog.

The folks from Boston Dynamics sent Bodie to SIUE, and engineering students will use the robot to learn more about artificial intelligence.

Bodie sleeps like any other dog, excepts he is just recharging his batteries and preparing for another day of discovery. Bodie will spend the next year adjusting to campus life and learning how to follow his owner’s instructions.

“Yes, we are hoping to use this robot as the school’s mascot, and we are hoping that we will be able to take it to high schools to get prospective students excited about technology,” said Cem Karacal, the Dean of Engineering at SIUE.

While Bodie might seem unique now, Karacal said that interactive robots like these are the future, and that they will not be so unusual in a few years.