Six arrested in drug investigation in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Multiple people were arrested Tuesday in Rockford in relation to a narcotics investigation.

The Rockford Police Department had reportedly been receiving numerous complaints regarding drug dealing around the 600 block of E. State Street. Officers have been focusing their efforts on the area in the recent past, according to the department.

Rockford Police Narcotics detectives conducted an enforcement detail in the area Tuesday, with assistance from uniformed officers. Two vehicles were seized, with officers recovering crack cocaine, cannabis and U.S. Currency.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Christopher Persaud, 39, was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Marcus Brint, 53, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Additional charges include:

Freddie Dismuke, 58, Warrant for Failure to Appear (Aggravated Battery)

Michael Ward, 29, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis

Darius Crayton, 32, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jaron Burden, 34, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol