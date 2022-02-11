ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was injured Thursday after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Rockford’s East side.

Fire crews were called to 10th Street, just south of 15th Avenue, shortly after 10:30 p.m, and saw smoke and fire coming out of a second-story window.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and all occupants of the building were able to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Total damage to the building was estimated at $25,000 and six people were displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.