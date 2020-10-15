Six Flags Great America opening Christmas lights experience

GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Without the ability to open rides due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Six Flags Great America announced it will be opening a Holiday in the Park lights experience on November 27th.

The holiday feature will mark the first time the park will open in 2020.

According to a press release, guests visiting Holiday in the Park Lights will experience:

Over two and a half million dazzling holiday lights for guests to enjoy;

Continuous, twinkling holiday light displays spread throughout the 300 acre property, created to keep guests moving and engaged;

World-class entertainment designed for social-distanced, open-air viewing;

Socially-distanced photo opportunities with costumed characters; and

Special seasonal treats and surprises.

In accordance with Illinois safety guidelines, the park will operate at reduced capacity levels and without rides. The event will open Friday, November 27 and run weekends and select weekdays through Sunday, December 27, 2020.

