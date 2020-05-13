Six Flags Great America plans to reopen with limited capacity

GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Great America has announced plans to reopen this summer, with limited capacity and a new reservation policy.

The new guest registration system is not yet accepting orders yet, and the park has not announced an opening date.

According to the company, “The reservation system will go online for each park shortly before operations resume.” That includes Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford.

“The reservation system also allows us to limit the number of guests at the front gate at any given time (thereby eliminating overcrowding),” the company said on its website. “Whenever a new reservation is made, the guest selects not just the date they want to visit, but also the time (based on availability). On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected.”

The company says Members and Season Pass Holders will have access to reservation inventory that is unavailable to the general public.

