GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Great America announced it will be opening on April 24th this year.

Hurricane Harbor Rockford and Hurricane Harbor Chicago opening on May 29th.

Six Flags is also hiring for its Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago theme parks.

The company says it expects to hire 4,000 team members, including Ride Operators, Lifeguards, and Food & Beverage Team Members.

Interested individuals can apply by visiting sixflagsjobs.com, and pay begins at $11/hour.