Six Flags hiring in Rockford, announces 2021 opening dates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags announced Friday that it is hiring for Hurricane Harbor Rockford’s 2021 season.

Six Flags is also hiring for its Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago theme parks.

The company says it expects to hire 4,000 team members, including Ride Operators, Lifeguards, and Food & Beverage Team Members.

Interested individuals can apply by visiting sixflagsjobs.com, and pay begins at $11/hour.

Six Flags Great America plans to open April 24th, with Hurricane Harbor Rockford and Hurricane Harbor Chicago opening on May 29th.