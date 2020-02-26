Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford holding hiring event this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is holding a hiring event on Sunday, March 1 to staff team members for its 2020 season.
The job fair will be held at the Tebala Event Center, at 7910 Newburg Road, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID and a Social Security Card, and fill out an application online in advance.
Hurricane Harbor will launch 2020 with Tidal Wave, the Midwest’s first Tailspin Waterslide.
