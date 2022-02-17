CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford, the former Magic Waters Waterpark, announced Thursday that it is now hiring for the 2022 season.

Six Flags says it is hiring ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage servers.

Employees receive free admission to the park, free tickets for friends and family, and discounts.

To apply, click here.

Hurricane Harbor will have on-site hiring events, at 7820 Cherryvale N Blvd, on February 19th, March 5th, March 19th, and April 2nd from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.