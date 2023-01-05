PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road.

The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, including:

– A New Holland L328 Skidsteer,

– 2023 20′ 7K Timpte Aluminum Equipment Trailer,

– Three 2022 20′ 7k Timpte Equipment Trailers,

– 2023 32′ PJ Goosneck Flatbed Trialer with Hydraulic Dovetail,

– 2023 Behnke 20′ 14k Partial Tilt Trailer (Black),

– 2022 Behnke 24′ 16k Partial Tilt Trailer (Red with Aluminum Rims),

– 2022 H&H Speedloader 14k Trailer,

– 2018 Ford F550 with aluminum flatbed with a Conserv FS logo on painted on the door.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 282-2600.