Six hospitalized in two Boone County crashes on Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two crashes in Boone County kept first responders busy on Friday.

The first happened at the intersection of Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road, where a true green utility truck ended up on its side and a dark colored van suffered heavy front-end damage. Three people were taken to the hospital.

The second accident occurred at the intersection of Caledonia Road and Orth Road, where three people were taken to area hospitals.

Officials have not provided word on the severity of injuries in either crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

