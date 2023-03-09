ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six local teachers have a lot to celebrate today after being named this year’s Golden Apple Award winners.

The teachers were each surprised in their classrooms Thursday with an award presentation.

Addie Wilson (2nd Grade), of Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Rockford:

Emily Daub (Kindergarten), of Ellis Elementary in Rockford;

Crystal Ellis (3rd Grade), of Stone Creek School in Roscoe;

Sarah Shoevlin (3rd Grade), of Prairie Hill Elementary in South Beloit;

Miranda Thompson (Kindergarten), of Donald C. Parker Center in Machesney Park;

Mallori Sage (3rd Grade), of Whitehead Elementary, in Rockford

“I had no idea what was going to happen today, but I just knew that whatever happens, I’m here teaching these wonderful children and they are golden in my eyes,” Daub said. “I’m just so happy for them to experience them. I don’t know if you heard when you came in, they were like ‘We won! We did it.’ And, so, it’s so exciting.”

Each award-winning teacher will receive cash, a professional development stipend, laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions, and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, winners will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in area schools, promote the profession of education, and provide professional development and mentoring to new and veteran teachers.

The Annual Golden Apple banquet is Friday, April 28, at the Tebala Event Center in Rockford.

The Golden Apple Foundation is in its 26th year.