Sixth person dies after roof collapse at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials have now confirmed at least six deaths, and multiple injuries, after storms caused the roof to collapse at an Amazon Distribution Center.

Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the area Saturday afternoon, joining emergency responders in giving the latest update over the damage.

Some workers spoke out in shock, thankful for their lives.

“My initial reaction was like, man, it could have been me, it could have been any one of us in these fulfillment centers, not just Amazon, in any of these warehouses,” one of the workers said. “It’s an industrial area, like some people go to work weather, they’re driving, or are inside. Like, you never really know.”

President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that federal officials are working with Illinois’ governor, and those from five other states, as damage assessments continue.