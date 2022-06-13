ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area along Turtle Creek in 1995 have been identified.

Police said the human remains were found on November 11th, 1995 in Bradford Township. Evidence suggested he had died one year earlier.

Initial information estimated that the man was a white male, between 17 and 20 years old, 5’6″ tall. In 2015, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted an FBI forensic sketch of what the man may have looked like. He was wearing a black t-shirt bearing a “Venom” heavy metal rock band logo on the back, military camouflage pants, a plaid flannel jacket, and black Nike air shoes, the post said.

A homemade rams head pendant, made from a fork, was found beneath the body.

Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

DNA from the remains was turned over to the DNA Doe Project in 2018, which police said gave them “crucial leads” to identify the dead man. In May of 2021, samples of DNA were provided to the University of North Texas for additional help.

On Monday, police announced they had received the results of the test and the man’s identity has been discovered.

The Rock County Sheriff says it intends to hold a press conference on Tuesday, June 14th at 1:30 p.m. to announce the findings in the case.