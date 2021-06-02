Ski Broncs happy to return to the water

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families looking for a reason to get out and about this summer might consider catching a show on the water. The Loves Park Ski Broncs returned to the Rock River Wednesday night.

We caught the performance where fans tell us this is a must-see show.

“You gotta come see it. You gotta come. Come and see it once, you’ll come back again,” said Ski Broncs fan Sue Zerkel.

Dozens of local water sports fans fill the bleachers at Shorewood Park for the first loves Park Ski Broncs show of the season.

“For starters, it’s free. Second off, the skiers are fabulous. I think they do a really good job,” said Zerkel.

The first show was set for last Friday originally, but was canceled due to cold and wet conditions.

Organizers say practice has also been impacted by the weather.

“The weather wasn’t really cooperative, so we’re about two weeks behind in our show prep. But we’ve got a group of good skiers and by the middle of next week we will be in rare form again,” said Shane Theiss, the Ski Broncs’ club president.

He hopes it is the last setback of the season after they were only able to perform a handful of times last summer due to COVID.

“We’re excited. It’s been over a year coming. Our last real show was in summer of 2019. So to be back on the water, to see people already filing into the stands and getting to their seats early is great,” said Theiss.

Theiss says even though the show season has begun, the Ski Broncs are still hoping to add their ranks this year.

“We’re always looking for skiers, we can never have too many. And it doesn’t just have to be skiers. We’ve got positions for parents- boat riders and spotters, safety coordinators, people helping out in the concession stand. There’s something for the whole family,” said Theiss.

If you are interested in catching a show, they are planning to perfrom every Wednesday and Friday through Labor Day. Theiss says the club will also host a regional tournament the second weekend of July.