Ski Broncs holding ‘socially distanced’ water ski show on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team will be putting on its first show of the season on Wednesday, July 15th.

The show will take place at Shorewood Park, 235 Evelyn Ave, at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, bleacher capacity is limited to 20% and spectators are recommended to bring their own lawn chairs.

