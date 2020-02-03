‘Sleep sacks’ for babies may be safer than blankets, according to Mercyhealth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford hospital is sending new parents home with a free gift meant to keep newborns safe while sleeping.

All new moms and dads are given courses in feeding, burping and changing their little ones, but doctors at Mercyhealth say sleep safety is a very important lesson parents need to learn.

Experts say babies can easily become tangled in loose blankets and clothing.

To help keep babies warm and secure, Mercyhealth is giving new parents free “sleep sacks.”

“There should be no bumper pads, no stuffed animals, no blankets or bedding in the crib,” said Mercyhealth’s Linn Carter. “So, this wearable sleep sack is one way to provide a little layer of warmth to the baby, without having it be something that could risk their safe sleep.”

Carter also warned against co-sleeping, or sleeping in the same bed with newborns.

She said bringing the baby’s crib into the parents’ bedroom is encouraged.

