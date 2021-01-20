Small business is close to raising $10,000 for Winnebago girl with rare blood disease

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A small business in Winnebago County closes in on its goal to support a local child in need.

T-Top Shop in the Village of Winnebago is creating customs shirts for 10-year-old Emmy Brûlé. We first told you about the fundraiser last week. Emmy is battling a rare blood disorder.

The store owner says that over 920 shirts have been sold for $10 each, but they hope to sell one thousand shirts in order to give the Brûlé family a check for $10,000 to help with medical bills.

Orders close Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

To order a t-shirt, click here.