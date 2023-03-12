ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local small businesses can receive a boost from the City of Rockford.

It is part of the “TIF District Rehabilitation Grants” that have been approved by city council. The city will match up to $25,000 for improvements to the outside of the business or ADA accessibility issues inside.

The program is launching in eight Rockford TIF districts.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara highlighted the outreach to small businesses, saying that the districts have the money to support them. So, they are going door-to-door to make sure that they know about it.

“I think, far too often, we’ve done these types of programs and the more experienced and the larger developers or business owners know to take advantage of these programs, but we really want to make sure that we’re helping these small businesses,” McNamara said. “There’s so many locally owned businesses that need a little hand up, and, so we want to make sure that we’re there to support them.”

Applications open on March 28. There will be an information session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Empowering Word Christian Center, 4010 E State St.

Applicants are encouraged to attend.