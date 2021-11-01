Small businesses urged to participate in “Frosty’s Merry Market”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline small business owners have a few more days to sign up to take part in a Christmas shopping event.

“Frosty’s Merry Market” is part of “Stroll on State,” and shops will be set up at the Rockford City Market, 124 N Water St, this year, as well as a space at the corner of N. Main and Mulberry Streets.

Food, drinks and retail vendors can submit applications through Friday. The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes that the shopping event will give businesses a boost after last year’s COVID-19 woes.