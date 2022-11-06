ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids in the stateline are exploring ways to get rid of their jack-o-lanterns now that the Halloween festivities are over.

The Discovery Center Museum showed them how to launch, crack, split and smash their pumpkins with simple machines like levers and pulleys. The pumpkins were launched across the museum’s parking lot.

Kids also got the chance to build their own mini catapult.

“My favorite part of this event is the joy on kid’s faces, seeing pumpkins fly, seeing pumpkins smashed,” said Mike Rathbun, associate director of Discovery Center. “Every once in a while, we hit a target and there’s lots of celebration. For me, that’s just a blast to see everyone having fun together as a family.”

The pumpkin pieces were collected and fed to local livestock after the launching was over.