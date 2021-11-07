Smashing pumpkins at the Discovery Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fall stateline tradition kept on rolling in the “Forest City,” or should it be smashing?

Every year, the Discovery Center, 711 N Main St, sets up their parking lot to hurl pumpkins in the air, trying to hit a target. They hit the target on the first two tries this year.

The event has been going on for the past 20 years, with kids and families going to watch their pumpkins be smashed to pieces.

“My favorite part to the event is just seeing the kids smile, and the awe that they have as the pumpkins are flying through the air, and just the smashing,” said Michael Rathbun, the Associate Director of the Discovery Center. “It’s all such fun.”

Organizers said that it is a full life cycle for the pumpkins, as the pieces of the smashed pumpkins are donated to a local farmer to help feed their goats.