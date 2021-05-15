Smoke alarms help family escape house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Janesville Fire Department was called to the 400 block of Wilson Avenue for a report of a residential fire starting from the porch.

When crews arrived, the family was safely out of the home. Firefighters were able to put out the flames in 15 minutes.

Officials say functional smoke detectors woke the family. Two children and an adult resident were treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

The property suffered damage at an estimated $65,000. Officials say a car parked outside the home also suffered significant damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.