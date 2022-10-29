ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators credit a working smoke detector with saving a person’s life during a house fire Saturday.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a home in the 3100 block of Bildahl Street at 3:57 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the overhanging area of the roof. The occupant of the house was out safely. The department wants everyone to check that their residence has smoke detectors that work properly.

Firefighters spent one hour extinguishing the flames. Damage is estimated at $65,250. The cause of the fire is under investigation.