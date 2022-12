ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Roscoe Monday evening.

It started just after 6 p.m. at a house in the 10100 block of Fawn Prairie Drive. The Harlem-Roscoe fire chief said that there was heavy smoke coming from the house when first responders got to the scene.

The blaze started in a lower-level bathroom. The chief said that the family was upstairs when the smoke detectors went off.

The family was able to get out.