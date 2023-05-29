ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Survivors of alleged abuse by priests have accused local Catholic officials of withholding names.

Survivors Network of those Abused of Priests (SNAP) gathered outside of Rockford’s Cathedral of St. Peter on Monday. They said that they have discovered five clerics who are, or were, in the Rockford Diocese.

SNAP said that the five have been deemed “credibly accused” child molesters by Catholic officials elsewhere, but said that they are not on Rockford’s “credibly accused list.”

“If someone is on one list, why wouldn’t it be on every list, not just here but every list all across the country,” said Larry Antonsen, leader of Chicago SNAP. “They should all be on that list, every one of them, even the deceased ones. It’s good to have their names out there, and someone might see that name and something might click.”

The group urged Bishop David Malloy to post the names of the five on his website.