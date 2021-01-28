Sneak peak: Inside SwedishAmerican’s new Women and Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican’s new Women and Children’s Hospital is almost ready to serve expecting mothers.

Construction on the new facility has been underway since Summer 2018.

The new building will feature 14 labor rooms, 20 mother and baby suites, and an neonatal intensive care unit with 24 private rooms.

Health care staff say providing a comfortable birthing experience is good publicity for other hospital departments as well.

“It’s really important for moms to deliver in a place that they are comfortable, they feel safe,” said Jen Callison, Director of Women and Children’s Services. “Many times once a mom has come to the hospital and delivered right here and receives great service, they usually will choose that hospital for their choice hospital going forward in life.”

The new facility is located on Charles Street in Rockford, and is set to open March 9th.