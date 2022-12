ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snowmarket” at The Norwegian took place this weekend.

The restaurant on N. Main Street, near Auburn, turned into a Scandanavian fishing village as part of a festive celebration. There was a herring toss for kids, Viking games and a carriage ride through the neighborhood, as well as hot wine and Norwegian sweet treats.

“Snomarket” will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.