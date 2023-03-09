Unlike last week’s winter storm, the one that is expected to move through over the next 24 hours is going to give the Stateline a snowy makeover.

Jo-Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties have been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. Secondly, the remaining counties in our forecast area have been placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.

As the afternoon progresses, a cooling trend will result in a changeover to a wet snow. Once the transition is complete, snow will pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight hours, which is when impacts will be at their highest.

Areas north of Interstate 88 will have the potential to pick up 4″ to 7″ by Friday morning.

Lighter snowfall amounts are likely along and south of the interstate, while the highest amounts are expected across eastern Iowa and across the southeast regions of Wisconsin. The more intense activity should wrap up during the early stages of Friday, leaving some impacts for those planning to travel during the morning commute.

