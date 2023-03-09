Unlike last week’s winter storm, the one that is expected to move through over the next 24 hours is going to give the Stateline a snowy makeover.
Jo-Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties have been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. Secondly, the remaining counties in our forecast area have been placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.
As the afternoon progresses, a cooling trend will result in a changeover to a wet snow. Once the transition is complete, snow will pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight hours, which is when impacts will be at their highest.
Areas north of Interstate 88 will have the potential to pick up 4″ to 7″ by Friday morning.
Lighter snowfall amounts are likely along and south of the interstate, while the highest amounts are expected across eastern Iowa and across the southeast regions of Wisconsin. The more intense activity should wrap up during the early stages of Friday, leaving some impacts for those planning to travel during the morning commute.
Get updates and information here:
- Beloit: The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow.
- Cherry Valley: The Village of Cherry Valley has issued Winter Parking Regulations to go into effect on Thursday at 1 p.m. No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared of snow.
- Freeport: The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street in the City on the “even-numbered” day of the month. On “odd-numbered” days of the month, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street.
- Janesville: The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 4 a.m. on Thursday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until plowing is complete. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $50.
- Machesney Park: The Village of Machesney Park has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents are asked to remove all vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadways of snow. Violators are subject to a fine between $25 and $100.
- Poplar Grove: A snow emergency has been declared beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday until all roadways are cleared. Vehicles not following the snow emergency could be subject to a $100 fine.
- South Beloit: The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. No vehicles are allowed to park on any city streets. Any vehicle in violation will be considered a traffic hazard and subject to a $75 fine.