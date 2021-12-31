Snow emergencies in the Stateline

(WTVO) — Snow emergencies are expected for several Stateline cities on Saturday.

ROCKFORD declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. January 1, 2022 due to a winter storm that’s expected to accumulate over five inches snow.

According to Rockford Public Works, parking enforcement for the snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. That means all cars need to be parked on the odd side of the street.

Then, on Sunday January 2, those cars need to move to the even side of the street by 8 a.m.

Enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the snow event to ticket offenders not following the odd/even parking rule.

_________________________

There will be a snow emergency in FREEPORT Saturday as well.

The snow emergency is declared for 8 a.m. January 1st until 8 a.m. January 2nd for “efficient snow removal operations”.

Due to recently amended Freeport parking regulations, all motor vehicles parking on even-numbered days of the month must park on the even-numbered side of the street and on odd-numbered days of the month you have to park on the odd-numbered side of of the street.

Officials from the City of Freeport say residents must clean their sidewalks of snow within 12 hours of the snow storm’s end.

__________________________

The CITY OF BELOIT has declared a snow emergency for January 1st from 11 a.m. to January 2nd until 11 a.m.

Officials from the City of Beloit said that vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency.

Other stateline cities with snow emergencies will be added when available.