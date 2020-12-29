Snow Park at Alpine Hills open for tubing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District announced that Snow Park at Alpine Hills, located at 4402 Larson Avenue, is officially re-open.

Park officials say that as of now, enough snow has been made by to only open the tubing lanes.

“We are excited to finally be able to open at least the tubing lanes for some much-needed winter fun. We have been flooded with calls, and lots of people are already making reservations so we know our community needs this chance to recreate safely outdoors. At this point, we do have capacity limits in place due to COVID-19 regulations, so it is best to make a reservation online to make sure you have a spot and time set to enjoy the hills,” said Shelley Bailey, Manager of Snow Park at Alpine Hills.

The park district is taking proper COVID-19 precautions. Participants are required to wear masks and reservations are required.

Park officials say that more snow will be made to build a 4-foot base needed to open the terrain park, and some finishing touches are being put on a new outdoor ice rink. A new tot play area will also be established in the future.

Special Opening Week Hours of Operation:

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – 10 AM to 8 PM

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – 10 AM to 8 PM

Special Holiday Hours: 10 AM to 5 PM – New Year’s Eve 12 PM to 8 PM – New Year’s

Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Normal Hours of Operation:

Thursday – Friday: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday – Sunday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Extended hours when school is out.

Activities:

Tubing Cost: $8 for a 90-minute time slot, ages 4 and up Must be at least 6 years old and 42 inches tall to ride alone Ages 4 -5 must use a mini-tube, and ride tandem with an adult

Outdoor Skating (Opening soon!) Cost: $5 for 60-minute time slot, $2 for skate rental



Click here for more details.

MORE HEADLINES: