Snow Park at Alpine Hills opening next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grab your tube, Snow Park at Alpine Hills in Rockford has an opening date.

They posted on Facebook Friday that they’ve been trying to open but said “mother nature has not been very helpful.”

They had hoped to open on Saturday, but now are moving the opening date to Tuesday, December 29th.

The Facebook post saying, “we have just recently started making larger amounts of snow but do not have enough to open just yet.”

If you have tickets for any date before Tuesday the 29th, they will either issue a refund or get you scheduled on a different date.