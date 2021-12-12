“Snowflakes on Ice” returns to Rockford

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford holiday tradition made its grand return.

“Snowflakes on Ice” took place Sunday night at Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. The skating show was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Professional figure skaters and rookie athletes were featured, and residents who thought it looked fun could be in the show next year.

Rockford Skating Club is always looking for new members.

“We offer skating for anybody that wants to come,” said Jennifer Fleming, President of the Rockford Skating Club. “It doesn’t matter your ability, if you’re just learning or you’ve been skating for ten years, you can come… We have some time that’s structured with coach instruction, and other times it’s just open skate for all of our club members.”

Proceeds from “Snowflakes on Ice” ticket sales will benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission.