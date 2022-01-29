Snowy works of art at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition had their awards ceremony on Saturday at Sinnissippi Park, filled with artistic works made out of snow.

The sculptures were still blocks of snow on Thursday, and competitors said that they are proud of their work.

“We just kind of combined ants books and the anteater together to make a pun,” said Kelly Madison of team Cave People from Space.

The Cave People from Space won first place at the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, which was their third time winning. The team said that they love coming out every year to sculpt.

“I think, honestly, just continue to practice and working together as a team,” the team said. “I know people are saying, ‘oh, you can sculpt with anyone,’ but you can’t really practice this anywhere, so we have teammates that make models, we have teammate who do the drawings, there’s teammates that build, so all of those have to kinda combine to make the final product.”

Every teammate had a major part in completing the sculpture, Madison said. The Cave People from Space team said that they were just shy of 50 hours of sculpting. They were not the only winners on Saturday, as Rockford Christian High School dethroned Belvidere North High School with their Navy SEALS sculpture.

“No, I mean maybe one I was thinking, I don’t know,” said Bjorn Carlson of Rockford Christian High School. “Yeah, I wasn’t expecting all three.”

The team was shocked that they not only received one, but a total of three awards, including first place artists and people’s choice.

“I was kinda surprised, I guess,” said Elena Granzeier of Rockford Christian High School. “I wasn’t expecting it because three of the four of us haven’t ever done this before.”

The Cave People from Space said that they are excited to compete in nationals next year.

“We will be doing an exhibition block next year, so just for fun, kinda like our first team out there, Band of Misfits Boys, and next year we’ll go to nationals and we’ll have to see the blocks there are a little wider and a little shorter, so we’ll have to do some design changes,” the team said.

Organizers encouraged the community to come out before the snow melts.