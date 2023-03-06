ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 6th Annual “Soar Radio Gospel Music Awards” were held at Rockford’s Coronado Theater Monday night.

Among those honored were Donald Lawrence, Jekayln Carr and Kierr Sheard. There was also plenty of musical performances as well, of course.

The man behind the show is Rockford native Justin Francis. He has helped make the Soar Awards the second biggest gospel music awards in the country.

Francis hoped that the evening could help inspire the community.

“In a time when craziness and COVID had us boxed in, you know, we need to see and enjoy something to be inspired with,” Francis said. “I love it. I want to expose my city to the arts.”

Monday night’s show was expected generate $215,000 for the local economy.